Barclays Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €106.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €110.71 ($130.25).

FRA:SY1 opened at €106.55 ($125.35) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €107.62.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

