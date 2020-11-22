Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given New $87.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.