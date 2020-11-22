Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$87.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$94.07 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$84.05.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.49. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.