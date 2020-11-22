Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO) Insider Buys £72,480 in Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.78) per share, for a total transaction of £72,480 ($94,695.58).
Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) stock opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.73) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 946.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 932.06. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 690 ($9.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,845 ($24.11).
Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) Company Profile
