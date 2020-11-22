Bank of America Raises Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 165

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) had its price target increased by Bank of America from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a sector performer rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 153.20 ($2.00).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 145.40 ($1.90) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.65. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

In related news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,309 shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16), for a total value of £23,415.01 ($30,591.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

