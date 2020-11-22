Bank of America Raises Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Price Target to GBX 80

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC raised Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Shares of SGC stock opened at GBX 58.40 ($0.76) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.68. Stagecoach Group plc has a one year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,770 ($2,312.52). Also, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 12,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,114.45). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,000.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

