Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,942 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

