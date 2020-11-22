Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,199,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,422,000 after buying an additional 321,761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,279,000 after buying an additional 60,958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,616,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,258,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,971,000 after buying an additional 74,473 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $130.09 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.03. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

