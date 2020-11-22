Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $551,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

AGI stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

