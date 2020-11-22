Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 800 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $59,283,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $83,443,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,646,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.57, for a total transaction of $5,171,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,883 shares of company stock worth $140,171,953. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.38. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

