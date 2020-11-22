Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 630 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Clorox were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 81.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,265,000 after purchasing an additional 318,639 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Clorox by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after purchasing an additional 259,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.95. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,381 shares of company stock worth $9,893,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

