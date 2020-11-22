Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,000 Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIB. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $2,604,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 65.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

Shares of BIB opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $83.06.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

