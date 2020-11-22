Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 22,949 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 22,949 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

