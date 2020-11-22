Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 220 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Etsy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Etsy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,769,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $9,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,759 shares of company stock worth $54,841,457 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

