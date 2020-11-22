Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,896 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 66.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Humana were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 167,297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $406.21 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.35.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

