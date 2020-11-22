Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $518.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $574.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,667 shares of company stock worth $77,779,683 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

