Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,673,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.54.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

