Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $5,603,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,484.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 55,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 59.23% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.