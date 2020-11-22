Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

