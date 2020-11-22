Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Shares in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.44% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $90.27.

