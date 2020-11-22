Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.21% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSTI opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 13,189 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $125,163.61. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,788,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,485.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 182,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,521. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

