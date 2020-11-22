Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $515,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $2,219,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,285,000 after acquiring an additional 309,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $335,666,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $304,376,000.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

