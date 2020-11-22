Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $367,000 in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The China Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The China Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The China Fund by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in The China Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

CHN stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The China Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN).

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.