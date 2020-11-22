Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $697,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 52.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 301,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Pinterest stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $3,233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,473,193 shares of company stock valued at $196,307,088.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

