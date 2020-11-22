Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $652,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after buying an additional 378,570 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,262,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,823,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after buying an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE opened at $164.14 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.