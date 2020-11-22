Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $595,000 Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,724 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,124,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,508,000 after purchasing an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,950,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after buying an additional 106,508 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,047,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

