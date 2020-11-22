Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $572,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 715.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $569.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.74. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

