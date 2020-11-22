Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $552,000 Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.61% of Bionano Genomics worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNGO. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNGO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

