Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $475,000 Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 39,972 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 8,099.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

