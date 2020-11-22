Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $462,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 339.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.33.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.03 and its 200 day moving average is $201.04.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

