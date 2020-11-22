Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $439,000 Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135,501 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of Vaxart worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vaxart by 2,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 289,761 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vaxart from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

VXRT opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $700.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. Analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

