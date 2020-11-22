Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $431,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

