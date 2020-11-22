Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.40% of OncoCyte worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 99.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 63.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 294.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.83 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OncoCyte from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.