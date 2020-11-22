Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $348,000 Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 199,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 71.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,439.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 71,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,002 shares of company stock worth $2,889,938. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.96 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.