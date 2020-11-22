Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

