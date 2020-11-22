Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $74,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

