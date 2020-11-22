Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 98.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,054,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,552,000 after purchasing an additional 352,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,847,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,624,000 after buying an additional 195,664 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,054,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 655,608 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,280,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DB opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

