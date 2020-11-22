Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,853,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,839,000 after purchasing an additional 480,874 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

FXI stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

