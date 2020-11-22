Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires Shares of 2,640 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ opened at $186.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.59.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

