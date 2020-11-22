Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 467 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $362,730.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,886. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $120.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.