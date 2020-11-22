Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.82. Ball posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,559 shares of company stock worth $6,114,880. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.