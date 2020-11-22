Baidu, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Baidu in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $136.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $151.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.