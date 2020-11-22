Baader Bank Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX)

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.82 ($82.14).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.36. KION GROUP AG has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

