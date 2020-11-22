Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) a €30.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.75 ($45.59).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) alerts:

ETR EVD opened at €51.05 ($60.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,926.92. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 1-year high of €61.55 ($72.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.43.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.