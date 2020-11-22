B. Riley Weighs in on Energy Recovery, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Recovery in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ERII stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $597.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.35. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 8.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.