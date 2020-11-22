Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a current ratio of 17.40. Ayro has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ayro by 11,302.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

