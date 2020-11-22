Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Autohome worth $31,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $107.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.