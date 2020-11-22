Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.44.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock opened at $208.43 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $216.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.74, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.