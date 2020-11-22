AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,929 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $30,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,889,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,452,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,483,000 after acquiring an additional 486,704 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NYSE AZN opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.