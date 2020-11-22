Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.87

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and traded as high as $37.81. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 5,301 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $845.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.
About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.
