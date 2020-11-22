Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.87

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and traded as high as $37.81. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 5,301 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $845.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 70.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.